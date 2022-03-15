Roborock Q7 Max +, A Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Empties Itself

Roborock Q7 Max +: The broom never comes alone, because it also needs a dustpan so that we can empty all the dirt collected in the garbage. It’s been a decade or so since robotic vacuum cleaners have found a niche in homes around the world, and what used to be technology for the privileged is now available to everyone, because as in the mobile sector, there are different ranges of prices.

But, what if we also add an automatic emptying system?

Roborock Q7 Max+

Roborock, a company specializing in the development and production of both robotic and wireless domestic vacuum cleaners, today presented one of those gadgets that come to brighten our lives (home automation): an automatic emptying base package, which is complemented by the new vacuum cleaner mid-range robotic, the Roborock Q7 Max +, the first model of its new Q series.

Roborock Q7 Max+ implements LiDAR navigation technology and customization of app controls, as well as the convenience of automatic emptying. The Q7 Max+ scrubs and vacuums simultaneously, exerting 300g constant pressure and 30 levels of customizable water flow, with 4200PA suction working in conjunction with a durable rubber brush to remove deep-seated dirt from carpets and floor crevices. .

The rubber brush is highly resistant to hair tangling, making maintenance easier. The Auto-Empty Dock Pure system empties the tank automatically after each cleaning cycle, allowing up to almost 2 months of effortless emptying.