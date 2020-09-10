RoboCop, focusing on the emergence of the villain

A series from the universe of the classic RoboCop film is in development by MGM and the original screenwriter, Ed Neumeier.

Neumeier was asked by the MovieHole website about the new project and said that negotiations are still in the initial phase with MGM. “I am working on this with MGM. With any luck, if MGM is willing, if we can find partners, if we can make this pilot, if we can convince a lot of people, if everything goes well, maybe we will have a TV show ”, said the screenwriter.

The new TV show will tell a story earlier than the 1987 film. According to Ed, the series will tell the story of the rise of Omni Consumer Products, the creator of RoboCop and the famous ED-209, and will focus on Dick Jones, the antagonist of the films and president of the OCP, played in the cinema by Ronny Cox.

Ed made it clear that the story will not have the famous cyborg cop Alex Murphy. “There are all the cool things about RoboCop, except RoboCop.”

The 1987 film, was directed by Paul Verhoeven and had two sequels released in 1990 and 1993. In addition, RoboCop was successful in other media such as comics, video games and animations.

In 2014, Brazilian director José Padilha released the remake starring Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon).

The RoboCop series has yet to debut.



