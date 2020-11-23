Roblox, which is on the rise in the pandemic, goes public

The company behind the Roblox game, which especially attracted great attention to children, goes public after the great rise it showed during the pandemic period. According to the prospectus prepared by Roblox, the company reached 31.1 million daily users this year. And users spend an average of 2.6 hours a day in the game.

Roblox’s history goes back to 2004, but in the last nine months it has nearly doubled the number of daily users. Because it has become a social area where its actors, especially children and young people, meet during their stay at home.

Roblox achieved revenue of $ 588.7 million in the first nine months of 2020. It has increased by 68 percent compared to the same period of 2019. However, as the company made more money, it started spending more. The company made a loss of $ 203.2 million in the first nine months of 2020. The damage was so high that Roblox chose not to list the change from the previous year. However, it is also said to be 339 percent. As more people use the platform and Roblox starts paying developers more money, Roblox’s revenues run out faster.

Roblox allows users to create experiences and games that they can share with others. So, there isn’t a single Roblox game that everyone plays. You can enter a game and play like a bee, or work at a pizza restaurant or spend time at home. Roblox makes money when games are offered in-app sales. He receives a certain deduction from the sale of in-game coins called Robux. It is also stated that more than 18 million “experiences” have been created within the game.

Roblox is increasingly aiming to turn its platform into a social space where players can experience a variety of experiences.



