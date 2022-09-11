Roblox Training Simulator Codes (September 2022)

Training Simulator is a training simulator game created by Cadlem in which players use various sports equipment to build strength. Players can explore multiple worlds, and gamers have the opportunity to fight with other players and test their strength. By doing all this, players can collect pets that will accompany them on their journey to gain strength. Players striving to be competitive can also train hard trying to get on the leaderboards.

All active and expired codes are listed below, as well as ways to redeem them.

All codes for the training simulator

Roblox players wishing to receive bonuses for Training Simulator can use the following active codes. These codes expire at random intervals, so be sure to activate them as soon as they become available. Codes can only be activated once for each account. Be sure to check in more often, as the codes can be released at any time.

The codes were verified on September 7, 2022. Thanks to the latest update, players can now train in a safe zone where they are immune to damage from the player. This allows players not to worry about being killed during training.

Active

240ktriceps–Free Strength and Crystals Fitness230–Free Strength and Weight of Crystals 210–Free Strength and Crystals 190ktriceps–Free Strength and Crystals lavarise3–Lava Hound Pet

Expired

Fitness160–Free Power and Crystals Free Rewards: GRADUATION DAY – Evil Angel Pet

How to activate codes in the training simulator

When it comes to redeeming codes in Training Simulator, you need to follow a few simple steps, which will be listed below. If for some reason the code does not work, be sure to check that the code is entered correctly. If the code is still not working, it may mean that it has recently expired or it has already been activated.

Start the Training Simulator By clicking on the gift box icon with codes on the right side of the screen. Enter the code from our active list in the field and click “Confirm”.

Roblox is available for PC, mobile devices and Xbox One.