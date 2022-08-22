Roblox Race Clicker Codes (August 2022)

Race Clicker is a Roblox clicker game developed by 48h games. Players will start by tapping as much as possible before the race starts to gain maximum speed. Once the race starts, players will have two minutes to start running around the track at a speed depending on their clicks, and along the way they will work towards achieving certain goals.

As Roblox players achieve these goals and collect a lot of winnings, these winnings can then be used to buy pets that will increase their speed to get winnings faster. Players can test their tapping and racing skills by competing against the time of other Race Clicker players to get into the top 50 on the leaderboards.

All active and expired Race Clicker codes are listed below, as well as ways to use them.

Racing Clicker Codes

Roblox players wishing to receive Race Clicker bonuses can use the following active codes. These codes expire at random intervals, so be sure to activate them as soon as they become available. Codes can only be activated once for each account. Be sure to visit more often, as the codes can be released at any time.

The codes were verified on August 22, 2022. Race Clicker has recently been updated to add more pets.

Active Codes

Thank youfor5millionsvisits – Free winnings LetsGo5KLikes – free winnings NewUpdate – free winnings

Expired codes

There are currently no expired codes for Race Clicker.

How to activate codes in Race Clicker

When it comes to redeeming codes in Race Clicker, you need to follow a few simple steps, which will be listed below. If for some reason the code does not work, be sure to check that the code is entered correctly. If the code is still not working, it may mean that it has recently expired or it has already been activated.

Launch Race Clicker Click on the blue codes icon on the right side of the screen. Enter the code from our active list in the field and click “Redeem”.

As players can see, it’s actually quite simple to activate the codes in the game by completing just a couple of short steps.

Roblox is available for PC, mobile devices and Xbox One.