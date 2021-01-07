Roblox Miner’s Haven Reincarnation Codes (January 2021)

Our Roblox Miner Codes Reincarnation Haven has the most up-to-date list of Working Codes you can redeem for plenty of mystery boxes, cash, collectibles and more! These rewards will revive your basic construction Miner Haven and help you rank higher in the leaderboards!

List of all Miner’s Haven reincarnation codes

We will keep you posted on additional codes once they are released. You need to make sure you use them as soon as possible because you will never know when they might expire! All of these codes have been tested as of the publication date of this article. If you find one that is expired, please let us know the exact code in the comments below so we can remove it!

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it is listed or it may not work correctly!

Miner’s Haven Reincarnation Codes (How It Works)

whatayear – Redeem the code for a Magnificent Box

KaBOOOOM – Use the code for a rocket launcher, only one life

RestEasyNow – Redeem the code for a Yoda collectible

MakeYourDestiny – Redeem Code for 5x Blobcat Plushie Collectible

An advance – Redeem the code for 100,000 cash

DragonIt’s shocking – Redeem code for Oof Particles

mysoupisaboy – Redeem the code for 20 Blobcat Wall collectibles

EXOTICDAY2020 – Redeem Code For 5x Clown Doge Collectibles

SLEEP – Redeem the code for an Ore Gielder Collectible

Rthro – Redeem the code for a Celestial Infuser

twelvetosixteen – Redeem code for 5x Blobcat Blanket collectible

BagelCoeur – Redeem code for 5x Blobcat Dab collectible

YesItIsNostalgicToMe – Redeem Code for Heavenly Conveyor Collectible

ancient code – Use the code for 10x Ancient Conveyor

Miner’s Haven Reincarnation Codes (expired)

These Miner’s Haven Reincarnation Codes no longer work.

secretchristmascode – Redeem code for 3x Unreal Box

holiday season – Redeem the code for 35 gems

How to use Miner’s Haven Reincarnation Codes

Luckily, it’s super easy to redeem Miner’s Haven Reincarnation codes. Just open the game and tap the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Here, find the redemption codes and enter the above job codes into the text box. Tap Claim to use.

Game description and recent update

Welcome to Miner’s Haven, Roblox’s greatest sandbox mogul. With over a thousand unique items to build or increase your cash production, you decide how to play. Collaborate with friends to create awe-inspiring bases, battle them for a place on the world leaderboards, learn to craft increasingly powerful items with each sacrifice… a journey awaits.

