Roblox: How To Get Free Robux In 2021

Roblox: We tell you all the methods currently available (in 2021) to get Robux, the currency used in Roblox, completely free of charge.As in any service game with similar characteristics, in Roblox we find a free-to-play system with internal micropayments to obtain various items, skins and others. This in-game money is called Robux and we can buy it in packs of 400, 800 and 1700 from € 5 to € 21 respectively. However, there are ways to achieve it without having to go through the box and therefore completely free of charge, although they will usually require some effort and time on our part. We will tell you about it below, in addition to remembering that you also have a piece available in which we explain how you can redeem free codes or promocodes.

How to get free Robux in 2021

Create your own game within Roblox: with patience and knowledge, you can create your own worlds within Roblox, something linked to the basic spirit of the game. Once made, we can charge Robux for the rest of the players to use them and thus earn those points.

Design our own clothes within Roblox: similar to the above, but in this case with the distinctive fact that we will need to have a Roblox Premium subscription to be able to design and publish clothing pieces for the game’s avatars online. Once in the store, we can get up to 70% of the value of each purchase once they are made.

Charging for Skill Passes in Our Games: Returning to the idea of ​​creating our own game within Roblox, we can elevate the experience an additional notch by designing special abilities, characters and more that are only available if visiting players pay a certain price . This may be a better idea than charging an initial ticket to access the game.

Promo Codes: Promotional codes appear from time to time to get free in-game items, but it’s never about robux. However, thanks to these promocodes we can get objects and skins for which we would normally pay robux.

It is worth mentioning that years ago a referral system was available in the game, but it is currently no longer in use. For this reason, and due to the large number of scams that surround the idea of ​​getting free robux on Roblox, we recommend you to walk with a thousand eyes and never give your data to anyone, since it could be a hoax. Unfortunately, and at least for now, there are no quick and easy ways to get Robux for free other than spending time creating games, clothing, and more within the title.