Roblox Codes (October 2021); All Available Promocodes

Roblox: We tell you how you can redeem the free rewards codes for this month of October on Roblox and which ones are currently available. We welcome the month of October and receive a new batch of free rewards codes from titles like Free Fire, Genshin Impact, and Roblox. Without further ado, then we leave you with the list of free rewards keys for this month of October to be able to get various rewards. In addition, we remind you of the method to be able to redeem them in Roblox.

Free Reward Codes for Roblox in October

Event “Bump World: Free Jungle”: if we participate in this game we can get several thematic rewards

Event “Catch the Rabbit, Mooncake Festival”: the same as in the previous case, in this case we will get a hat with rabbit ears, traditional clothes and more.

Twenty One Pilots concert: by participating we can get exclusive rewards

Dragonoid – Obtained at the Bakugan Launch Party.

SMYTHSCAT2021: redeem code for King Tab hat accessory

Oofthewall: redeem for 100k grip tape, 100 tickets and x2 EXP (NEW)

endoftherainbow – redeem for Checkerboard Rainbow Trail

potofwaffles: redeem for 1,000 Wafflecoins

ThingsGoBoom – redeem the code for a Ghastly Aura waist accessory

ParticleWizard – redeem the code for a Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory

FXArtist: Redeem the code for an artist backpack accessory

Boardwalk – redeem code for Ring of Flames waist accessory

SMYTHSCAT2021 – Redeem code for King Tab (NEW)

ThingsGoBoom: redeem code for a Ghastly Aura waist accessory (must be redeemed at Mansion of Wonder)

ParticleWizard: redeem code for a Tomes of the Magus shoulder accessory (in Mansion of Wonder)

FXArtist: redeem code for an artist backpack accessory (at Mansion of Wonder)

Boardwalk: Redeem the code for a Ring of Flames waist accessory (at Mansion of Wonder)

ROBLOXEDU2021 – Redeem Free Dev Deck Code

SPIDERCOLA – Redeem Spider Cola Shoulder Pet free code

TWEETROBLOX – Redeem the code for a free The Bird Says shoulder pet____

StrikeAPose – Redeem the code for a free Hustle Hat (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

SettingTheStage: Redeem the code for a free Build it backpack (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

DIY: Redeem the code for a free Kinetic Staff (must be redeemed at Island of Move)

WorldAlive – Redeem the code for a free Crystalline Companion (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

GetMoving – Redeem the free Speedy Shades code (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

VictoryLap – Redeem the free Cardio Latas code (must be redeemed on Island of Move)