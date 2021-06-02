Roblox Codes (June 2021); All Available Promocodes

Roblox: We tell you how you can redeem the free rewards codes for this June on Roblox and which ones are currently available. Free rewards codes continue to appear month after month in various games such as Free Fire or Genshin Impact, among others. This time we focus on Roblox, a kind of online gaming platform that is now fifteen years old since its launch and continues to grow in popularity. Then we leave you with the list of free rewards codes for this month of June, in addition to reminding you of the method to be able to redeem them in Roblox and thus increase our collection of pets, backpacks and other accessories.

Free Reward Codes for Roblox in June

WALMARTMEXEARS2021 – to get metallic rabbit ears.

ROBLOXEDU2021 – to get a Dev Deck.

SPIDERCOLA – for a “shoulder pet” Spider Cola.

TWEETROBLOX – for a shoulder pet “The bird says”.

StrikeAPose – Get a Hustle Cap (must be redeemed in the Island of Move game).

SettingTheStage: Get a Build It Backpack (redeemed in the Island of Move game).

DIY: for a kinetic staff (redeemed in the Island of Move game).

WorldAlive – For a Crystalline Companion (redeemed in the Island of Move game).

GetMoving – get some Speedy Shades glasses (redeemed in the Island of Move game).

VictoryLap – get a Cardio Cans headband / headphones (redeemed in the Island of Move game).