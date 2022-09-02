Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (September 2022)

Anime Adventure Codes How to Use Codes in Anime Adventures

Anime Adventures is a Tower Defense game for Roblox created by Gomu. In this game, players defend iconic anime locations ranging from Naruto to Dragon Ball Z. Players will be able to recruit different units from a large number of different anime, and then use the units to complete various missions alone or with friends to earn currency.

This currency can be used to make items, transfer statistics and improve units. Every day, the player will have access to daily quests that will bring him gems, which are then used to purchase summoning tickets. Thanks to these tickets, players receive additional units.

Updated September 2, 2022: This Roblox Anime adventure Codes guide has been updated to provide fans with the most up-to-date codes that can be exchanged for free gems and summoning tickets.

All active and expired codes for Anime Adventures are listed below, as well as ways to get them.

Anime Adventure Codes

Roblox players who wish to receive bonus summoning tickets or gems for Anime Adventures can use the following active codes to receive them.

These codes expire at random intervals, so be sure to use them as soon as they become available. The codes can only be claimed once for each account. Be sure to visit more often, as the codes can be released at any time.

The codes were updated on September 2, 2022.

Active Codes

QUESTFIX – Free HOLLOW Gems – Free subtomaokuma Gems—Use to get a FictioNTheFirst Call ticket–Use this code to get 1 SubToKelvingts call ticket–Use this code to get 1 TOADBOIGAMING call ticket–Use this code to get 1 SubToBlamspot Call Ticket — use this code to get 1 Cxrsed call ticket — use this code to get 1 subtosnowrbx draft ticket — use this code to get 1 noclypso draft ticket — use this code for 1 draft ticket

Expired codes

MUGENTRAIN — Free GHOUL Gems — Free FIRSTRAIDS gems — Free DATAFIX gems — Free MARINEFORD Rewards — Free RELEASE Gems — Activate this code for 50 gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN — activate this code for 200 TWOMILLION gems — activate this code for 400 gems 100 GINYUFIX gems — activate this code for 100 precious stones.

How to activate codes in anime adventures

When it comes to redeeming codes in Anime Adventures, there are a few simple steps to follow, which will be listed below. If for some reason the code does not work, be sure to check that the code is entered correctly.

If the code still does not work, it may mean that its validity has recently expired or it has already been claimed. When requesting codes for free tickets, the player will need to constantly exit and re-enter the circle of codes in order for the input menu to appear again.

Launch Anime Adventures and walk through the main area to the code shop window. Enter the blue ring, enter the code from our list in the field and click “Redeem”.

Anime Adventures can be played through Roblox, which is available for PC, mobile devices and Xbox One.