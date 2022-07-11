Robinson Cano Trade: MLB World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Atlanta Braves officially acquired Robinson Cano on Sunday night.

Atlanta acquired Cano from San Diego, and the latter received only monetary rewards in return.

Cano has been playing well in the juniors lately after receiving a DFA from the New York Mets earlier this season. He played 21 games for the El Paso Chihuahua (a triple-A affiliate of the Padres) and scored three home runs and 32 hits with an average of .333.

MLB fans are excited to see Cano back in the NL East.

“The Braves trading Robinson Cano (who is still in the deal the Mets are paying most for) the night before their first meeting of the year should be one of the best blows to athletic rivals in recent memory. “,” said one fan.

Kano will attempt to land his first blow on his former team on Monday night. The first submission is scheduled for 19:20. ET.