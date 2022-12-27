Robin van Persie has revealed how close he was to signing a contract with Italian Juventus before joining Manchester United.

According to the Italian edition calciomercato.com van Persie says that, in principle, a deal has been concluded for his transfer from Arsenal to the Italian giants.

However, it was a move to Manchester that eventually materialized and the striker set his sights on the Premier League title.

Van Persie recalls a meeting with Arsenal management that inadvertently convinced him that his future lay beyond Emirates.

“Once the Arsenal president showed me a positive balance, I replied that I didn’t care about anything and I just wanted to win the Premier League,” he said.

Knowing that his ambitions were no longer connected with the club, he set about moving from London, and Italy looked like an acceptable option.

“I wanted to leave England, so I agreed with Juventus, but Arsenal ruined everything. That’s why I moved to Manchester United,” he said.

In what turned out to be Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at United, he convinced the Dutch hitman that Old Trafford was the place for him, and the move paid off.

United won the Premier League title from Manchester City, finishing the season 11 points ahead of their noisy neighbors, which brought United a 20th crown in the top division.

Van Persie played a major role during the campaign, taking first place in the league and giving many memorable moments.

The Dutchman won away at City and Liverpool, and also scored at Stamford Bridge, White Hart Lane, home and away against former club Arsenal.

However, his climax came on the night when he secured the title. As Aston Villa wanted to spoil the party, the left-footed magician scored an incredible hat-trick, including one of the greatest goals ever seen in the Theater of Dreams.

Wayne Rooney launched a 40-yard ball towards Van Persie, who burst into space, and then struck a wonderful first shot from the summer past Brad Guzan, bringing United to second place in this match and bringing Old Trafford to delight.

An unforgettable night was arguably the last great night at Old Trafford and the club’s struggles over the past decade are well documented.

Van Persie’s countryman, Eric ten Hag, is the latest manager tasked with bringing back the club’s glory days, with United returning to the Premier League this evening against Nottingham Forest.