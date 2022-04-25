Robin Roberts suppresses tears while discussing partner Amber Lane’s battle with breast cancer

Emotional support. Robin Roberts choked up while discussing partner Amber Lane’s current struggle with breast cancer—a journey that the “Good Morning America” host, herself a breast cancer survivor, knows all too well.

“I haven’t talked much about it, but I will be with you,” 61—year-old TV journalist Ellen DeGeneres said about Lane’s health, holding back tears, in an excerpt from the comedian’s talk show published on Friday, April 22.

“She’s doing well, and it’s great,” Roberts said of the 47—year-old masseur— her partner of 17 years-noting the difference between the role of a nurse this time.

“I went through it twice, barely shed a tear,” she explained. “I become a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she’s so brave and she handles it very well.”

Despite the spike in treatment plans, Lane—Roberts told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that her partner’s chemotherapy sessions have been suspended for now due to “complications”- “the prognosis is good for her,” the GMA host told the 64-year-old DeGeneres.

The Alabama native has openly talked about her health problems over the years, including being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. She later struggled with a rare bone marrow disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, taking a leave of absence from GMA in 2012.

The fact that the couple has walked this path before is only helpful, Roberts explained to DeGeneres, especially for an ABC personality who wants to emulate the strength and comfort Lane gave her when she was struggling with her health.

“I can give her a roadmap because I’ve been through it, but she also gave me a roadmap on how to be a carer,” Roberts remarked. “And I didn’t realize how much I blocked during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber – because she protected me and guided me. So I’m doing the same for her.”

The journalist also stressed the importance of seeing a doctor, which, as she pointed out, Lane postponed due to the pandemic.

“Take regular exams,” Roberts noted. “It can save your life.

While the two have overcome quite a few health issues throughout their relationship, Roberts’ motto, which she shared with us in January 2020, helps her get through it all.

“My life lesson is, ‘This will pass too,'” she told us at the time. “I am a living, breathing example of ‘this too will pass’. I have a small sign in my dressing room with the inscription: “This will also pass.” … Now would be good.” We want to get through this, but I understand that the reason things come our way is so that we learn from others and share them with others.”