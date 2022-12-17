Robin Lively Trolls Pregnant Sister Blake Lively and Sarcastically Comments on Her “Straw on Fire” Like Hair

In addition to many successful businesses and career paths, another thing that represents the Reynolds family is how they hack their fandom with the most hilarious and unexpected posts. No one knows about the subtle taunts of the Deadpool star over his wife and vice versa. However, our graduate Gossip Girl is no less when it comes to roasting her husband. But it looks like a trail of fun and laughter has prevailed further as their siblings join Reynolds’ team up against Blake Lively in a recent hilarious mockery.

Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, has recently become the healthiest star you can get. And it seems that mood swings during pregnancy also take place. The day before, the star logged into her Instagram account to upload a photo with more than a couple of hilarious captions. Another story goes back to the beginning of this month, when she jokingly marked her brother-in-law, sister and “etc. etc.” in the story. It apparently fired back at the star.

Robin Lively hilariously comments on her pregnant sister Blake Lively

Before uploading a series of captions and funny photos, the mother of four had a photo accident. Earlier this month, she tagged her family members in her close-up photo. There, the star asked, “How did no one take the time to mention to me that my hair looks like this today?” She jokingly accused all her family members of not warning her about such a disturbing issue. Ryan’s brother, Terry Reynolds, and her sister, Robin Lively, haven’t forgotten the question.

Her sister reportedly responded by saying, “I think we were trying to figure out why it’s so natural for us.” The star of the TV series “Teenage Witch” confirmed this by posting a story of Blake Lively on her Instagram page. However, the biggest heat from Robin Lively was when she said, “and your hair REALLY didn’t look like real straw on fire @blakelively.” Before that, she wrote that they at least felt cute all day in the same pajamas, uploading a similar funny photo of her with her sisters.

