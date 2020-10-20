Robin Hood Movement From Bitcoin Raider Hackers!

The hackers donated $ 10,000 (0.88 BTC) worth of Bitcoin funds from the ransomware attack to two non-profit organizations. This Robin Hood movement by the hackers surprised the experts.

The notorious hackers this time made Bitcoin donations to two charities.

The donor hackers stated that they wanted to “make the world a better place” and their generous gesture was reported as 0.88 BTC (about $ 10,000).

What Is The Motivation Of Hackers?

According to the news published by the BBC, this devoted benevolence from cyber attackers surprised cybercrime experts. This Robin Hood-like movement is the first, and it stands out from the working model of dark hackers.

Two charities: The Water Project and Children International, indeed received bitcoin donations worth $ 10,000 (0.88 BTC) each.

Children International objected to this donation and said they would not accept it. Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson representing non-profit organizations (NGOs) said:

If the donation is linked to a hacker, we have no intention of accepting it.

The hackers probably knew that charities would not approve of this ‘donation’ move.

In a recent blog post, hackers wrote:

We think it’s fair for some of the money companies pay to go to charities. We are glad to know that we are helping change someone’s life. We sent the first donations today.

What Do Cybercrime Experts Think About This Bitcoin Donation?

For experts like Brett Callow, this hacker benevolence didn’t do much. The expert reports that the concrete motivation behind shifting some of the ransom to charities is not clear at all. The intentions of the hackers behind this action are described as ambiguous and unusual.

It is not at all clear what the criminals hope to achieve by making these donations. Maybe it’s to help alleviate their guilt. Or maybe they want to be perceived as Robin Hood-like characters rather than unconscious usurpers for egoistic reasons.

Whatever their motivation, this is an absolutely unconventional step, and it is the first time that a ransomware group has donated some of its profits to charities.



