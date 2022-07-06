Robin Confirms Why His Parents have the Worst Relationship in D.C.

Warning! Contains spoilers for Robin #15!

Of all the various complicated relationships in DC comics, Batman and Talia al Ghul easily have one of the worst, which their son Robin knows all too well. Many of Damian Wayne’s problems stem from his unconventional childhood, and despite how much he wants his parents to get along, their relationship actively harms both of them. And Damian has pinpointed exactly why this is so.

Batman has had many different lovers over the years, but Talia has a particularly important relationship with the Dark Knight. While Batman used to have deeply personal relationships with other villains, such as Catwoman, Talia’s moral code is more at odds with Bruce’s than Selina’s, which makes their differences more strident (which is saying something, given that Batman and Catwoman’s morals can be very different). In addition to simple attraction, they are also connected by their son Damian. Although they may disagree on what is best for their son, they both clearly care about his well-being. And Damian cares deeply about both of his parents, even if he clearly sees the main flaws in their relationship.

In “Robin #15”, written by Joshua Williamson with Roger Cruz pencils, Batman and Talia argue about which one of them should be Damian. When words are not enough to resolve their dispute, the two try to physically attack each other, but Robin intervenes and stops them. He explains that he doesn’t want to go with any of them and that he doesn’t want them to be lovers or enemies, he just wants them to get along. Most forcefully, he says that although Talia and Batman are usually the smartest people he knows, when they are next to each other, they both become fools.

While it must be incredibly difficult for Robin to dress his parents this way, it seems to make them realize how problematic their behavior is. Especially considering that their constant struggle must cause Damian great suffering. He deeply loves both of his parents, regardless of their hostility to each other. Despite being a superhero with incredibly powerful parents, Damian is in a position that seems very realistic, as many children of parents with dysfunctional relationships can attest. His parents’ problems also seem realistic, since idiotic or uncharacteristic behavior when near a partner can be the main cause of a toxic relationship in real life.

Realistic flaws in the relationship between Batman and Talia make Damian’s situation even more tragic and related. And the fact that he is the only one who can see the root cause of his toxicity is a natural consequence of how much he cares about both his parents. So, as much as it pains him to admit it, Robin knows better than anyone that Batman and Talia just don’t fit together.