Robert Saleh’s Comment about Miles Garrett That Goes Viral

There is no doubt that Miles Garrett is one of the most physically impressive athletes in the league.

On the eve of this weekend’s match between New York and Cleveland, Jets head coach Robert Saleh expressed his opinion with a colorful phrase.

“The Good Lord was at his game,” he said, speaking about Garrett’s physical build, according to team insider Rich Cimini.

Garrett is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs over 270 pounds of pure muscle mass. He made a 41-inch vertical jump at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine and claims to have run 40 yards for 4.48 after Brown’s 2020 workout.

The former No. 1 overall finished his fifth NFL season with a career-high 16 sacks in 2021. He got off to a brilliant start in 2022, scoring 2.0 sacks and having to fumble the ball during Cleveland’s win over Carolina in week one.

Saleh Jets gave up three sacks during a season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens last weekend.