Robert Saleh Announces Decision on Jets’ Left Tackle

The position of the New York Jets left tackle has been changing for several years due to injuries and poor play at this position. But after the injury of star tackle Mekha Becton, head coach Robert Saleh had to make another important decision regarding the blind defense position.

On Sunday, Saleh announced that striker George Fant is moving to the right side. Professional bowler Dwayne Brown, who signed with the team last week, will be their starting player on the left wing in the upcoming season.

Fant was going to start the season on the left tackle, and Becton was going to start on the right side. Last year, Fant performed well in the left tackle, becoming one of the best in his position.

But Beckton’s injury forced the Jets to announce it. In order for their best players to always be on the field, it is necessary to transfer Fanta to a position in which he may not be so good.

2022 is likely to be another year of recovery for the New York Jets. They haven’t been able to attract game-changing players through free agency or an exchange, so it’s hard to imagine them making a big leap compared to the four wins they had last year.

As with every Jets season, the quarterback position is a big question as Zach Wilson approaches his second year in the NFL.

To be honest, the offensive tackle position may not matter much if Wilson can’t fix the most basic mistakes that cost him his entire rookie season.

Will the Jets’ offensive techniques affect this season?