Robert Pattinson’s Batman, The origins of the Dark Knight

The co-writer of the new Dark Knight film by director Matt Reeves says they will surprise fans with the origin story.

The Batman, the new Dark Knight film by filmmaker Matt Reeves and actor Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, will address Bruce Wayne’s own trauma in a “surprising and unusual” way. This has been assured by his co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, through a recent interview with the Den of Geek medium and in which he presented one of his latest works, Project Power, the new Netflix superhero movie.

The origins of the Dark Knight

Thus, beyond the visual spectacle that Matt Reeves himself ensured for The Batman, the film will address other deeper and more dramatic themes; so much so, that its co-writer has assured that they will present Bruce Wayne’s trauma from a totally unusual point of view: “I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his previous works, like Let me out, Monstrous or the El Planet of the Apes, always part of the excitement, is never that great action blockbuster ”.

“It is always: what is the soul of the character? I think looking at Batman as someone who has always been through this trauma and that everything he does is a reaction to it, and rather than abstain, I think the movie goes into it in an entertaining and surprising way. I think that’s all I can say without being drawn to it, ”concludes the co-writer of The Batman.

We will see if finally Reeves is able to address the trauma of Bruce Wayne that has accompanied him since childhood from another point of view and does not fall back on what fans have already seen repeatedly in the cinema. The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 1, 2021 with a luxury cast that includes Robert Pattinson himself along with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell, among others.



