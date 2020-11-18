Robert Pattinson will see the actor disappear in Batman!

New rumors are circulating on the web and on the forums! The latest is that Robert Pattinson will see a major actor disappear in The Batman!

Indeed, according to rumors, the production of The Batman with Robert Pattinson “plans to kill the major character of DC. »Shock!

The Dark Knight has been through a number of different incarnations on film already! And in 2022, DC fans will get their first glimpse of The Batman with the handsome Robert Pattinson.

Counting the days and months until then, fans are on top of their game to find out any info on the latest The Batman! Attention teasing and spoiler to come!

ROBERT PATTINSON: THE BATMAN GETS US AN UNEXPECTED END

Indeed, it has been a while since sources claim that The Batman plans to kill a major character… Will Robert Pattinson see a major actor in the film disappear?

There is a good chance! The news comes from the same insiders who correctly predicted that Ben Affleck would return as Batman for the Flash movie before it was made official …

And according to fans, it’s for Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth! He’s the one director Matt Reeves decided to delete …

Played by Andy Serkis, he is one of the few characters to know Robert Pattinson’s true identity. Very close to each other, you can’t imagine them separating!

Yet, according to We Got This Covered sources, Matt Reeves wants Alfred knocked out to prove anything can happen in this new incarnation of Gotham City … The Butler isn’t dead in the other DC movies, though. he nearly died after an illness in George Clooney’s Batman and Robin.

Bold decision for the production but not unknown in this kind of story … So to be continued!



