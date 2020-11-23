Robert Pattinson will play with Joaquin Phoenix!

Joaquin Phoenix will not play alongside Robert Pattinson … who will play the Joker in Matt Reeves’ next film: The Batman

We are therefore looking forward to it: Robert Pattinson will play the next Batman in the eponymous film. If fans dream of seeing Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker then, Matt Reeves will disappoint them. Who will play the role of the big bad?

We can’t say he hasn’t been in the spotlight this year… Robert Pattinson will play The Batman in the Matt Reeves movie.

The actor known for his role in Twilight will therefore play the role of the Dark Knight. As in every opus, it therefore needs a villain.

We know that Zoe Kravitz will play the cat women in the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. That said, the pretty tomcat is rather in a gray area and is not likely to cause him harm.

Especially when it is known that a romance exists between her and the superhero, played by Robert Pattinson. So there will be a big bad guy, but it won’t be Joaquin Phoenix either.

We can say that the film around the Joker caused a sensation among the fans. Everyone would have liked to see Joaquin Phoenix play the role of the villain in Matt Reeves’ film.

THE BATMAN: THE JOKER, MISSING RADARS IN THE FILM WITH ROBERT PATTINSON?

However, this film was an independent feature film. While there’s a good chance a Joker 2 will emerge, Joaquin Phoenix won’t play Robert Pattinson’s nemesis… The beard!

There are many villains that could appear in the film, such as the Mystery Man for example. It must be said that the character of the Joker has been seen and seen again …

Why not pit Robert Pattinson against a female enemy like Poison Ivy? Double Face could also be a serious enemy, as he is one of the few who knows his secret identity.

The Penguin will be on hand to harm our hero … As for the Joker, he will have other things to do with a possible Joker 2, as announced by Cinemas Comics.



