Robert Pattinson: The embarrassing rumor in Twilight!

The Twilight saga brought great fame to Robert Pattinson. The actor had been the victim of an embarrassing rumor.

In Twilight, Robert Pattinson had been forced to start a rumor to escape fan speculation. The actor regrets it today.

His role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga will follow him throughout his life. Indeed, Robert Pattinson marked the spirits with his first steps in the cinema as a vampire.

However, he had acted in other films before New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2. In short, he had already started his career!

But it was indeed this one that made an impression. Robert Pattinson had never imagined achieving such notoriety. So much so that he suffered from it.

So, Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend had to invent ploys to escape his fans, and their speculation. Like his relationship, which he formed with his co-star.

While everyone thought he’d formed a relationship to gain attention, the latter put an end to the rumors. Once and for all !

“On the one hand, it would be a terrible marketing tool, and it’s not used very well at all,” he joked. “People will say anything. I am always amazed that people even believe everything [editor’s note: what is said about us]. ”

ROBERT PATTINSON LAUNCHED

So Robert Pattinson forced himself to invent rumors in order to avoid them. The actor then made up that there were scenes of scatophilia in Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

“I was doing things like saying there were scat scenes in the first part of Breaking Dawn,” he explained. “When I say that, they don’t fit into any of these stories. ”

“It just wasn’t written anywhere. If you create a scenario for yourself that does not correspond to the prescribed model. So we won’t talk about it, ”said Robert Pattinson. And you what do you think ?



