Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus!

Not easy to shoot a film in these times of Covid-19… Indeed, even Robert Pattinson is found positive for the coronavirus test!

The actor will therefore have to stay at home, even in the absence of symptoms. An incubation period that will prevent it from spreading.

This news then comes from an official statement from the Warner Bros. This revealed that one of her team members had tested positive for coronavirus.

If it was not yet known who it was, the rumor seems to be clearing up. According to the very pointed sources of Vanity Fair, it would be Robert Pattinson.

You could say that this is not the year of the batman! Yes, the start of the pandemic has already put a strain on this dear Rob.

ROBERT PATTINSON CONFINED? THE SHOOTING OF “THE BATMAN” ON SUSPENSION

“As many already know, we were at the start of production when [Covid-19] hit,” said Robert Pattinson in August.

“I am very stressed to go back to work and to continue to interpret this beloved character”, he concluded in front of his fans in video. This is not his year!

For good reason, the film’s release was looming in June 2021. With the interruption in March, then the main actor positive for Covid-19, it seems compromised …

So far, the trailer has only given a meager preview of the film. It will surely be necessary to wait until Robert Pattinson is better so that the shooting resumes more beautifully.

Especially since other members of the team could have been infected by the vampire of Twilight … To be continued!



