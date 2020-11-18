Robert Pattinson: Terrence retires from Batman franchise!

Robert Pattinson will soon star in the movie The Batman. Matt Reeves is also preparing a series, but the showrunner has slammed the door.

ROBERT PATTINSON: A SERIES AROUND THE BATMAN

If The Batman with Robert Pattinson is late, the series around the hero is not going to arrive right away. Indeed, Matt Reeves has just faced a new disillusion. For months, the director has been preparing with Terrence Winter a series that should arrive on HBO MAX.

This series was supposed to be based on the Police Department in Gotham, but that may well change. Indeed, Terrence Winter has just dropped the project for “creative differences” with Reeves, explains the Hollywood Reporter.

So Matt Reeves will have to start the project from scratch and find another showrunner. Nevertheless, he wastes no time and would already be looking for “the right person”, echoes Première. So, is there really going to be a series after the movie with Robert Pattinson?

We know that the DC series could be called “Gotham Central”. The series will focus on the city police, but Batman and Gordon should not be present. Still, nothing says there won’t be some little plans from Robert Pattinson and Jeffrey Wright.



