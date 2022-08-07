Robert Pattinson needs a new suit for Batman 2

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for Batman.

In Batman 2, Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will need to make several costume upgrades for the DC sequel. Bruce Wayne’s Dark Knight character has become iconic thanks to his changing appearance, as the actor is being remade and his costume is constantly being updated. Matt Reeve’s Batman 2022 gave Robert Pattinson’s Batman a new and distinctive take on the Batsuit, but the cape and hood should be greatly improved as Bruce Wayne will have a brand new Batsuit in Batman 2.

At the beginning of “Batman” Bruce Wayne began his career in crime fighting as a Wanderer, demonstrating the early stages of his brutal lynching. Now, two years later, Batman is wearing a simple hand-sewn leather hood and police-issued gear on his suit. After a catastrophic flood in the final Batman’s greatest detective in the world was left with a Batsuit damaged by the water effects of explosive chaos in Gotham City. While Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson, is preparing for his second feature film, Batman and Matt Reeves have already hinted at more serious and dangerous threats to his future.

Bruce Wayne has to create a new Batman costume for Batman 2, because Batman needs to get better and stronger to survive the onslaught of future enemies. When first introduced to the dark symbol known as Revenge, Gotham is shown teeming with street gangs and villains who are not experienced fighters. Such intellectual antagonists as the Riddler (Paul Dano), crime boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) are easily defeated by Batman. Logically, the next step is the evolution of Bruce Wayne’s iconic costume, designed to stand up to more violent and super—powerful villains. In the final moments of Batman, the Joker (Barry Keoghan) briefly appears in Arkham’s cell. Perhaps the Joker, a member of the Robbers Gallery, is being teased for a sequel, and he presents a more physically dangerous task than Edward Nashton, Oswald Cobblepot and their thugs. Since the Clown Prince of the underworld has a penchant for knives and explosives in various versions of the Joker, Batman needs a higher degree of protection.

Why Bruce Wayne Needs Costume Upgrades for Batman 2

Unfortunately, Gotham City is likely to remain underwater as Batman lives with his mistake. In Matt Reeves’ sequel to Batman, it’s not that Bruce has the money or the opportunity to upgrade. Rather, Batman’s new ideal as a symbol of hope directly depends on his suit’s ability to traverse flooded Gotham. Turning into more armored, high-tech gear and a Batmobile is an absolute necessity. Any challenge from Gotham’s street thugs must now be met with more sophisticated weapons besides the bat knife and grappling tools shown in Batman. Such bats will not be enough against more unpredictable opponents and excellent supervillains, such as Mr. Freeze, whom Matt Reeves hinted that he wants to include him in the sequel to Batman. Bruce Wayne already needs an upgrade to help cross the flooded Gotham City, but an upgrade of the bat suit designed to protect Batman from extreme cold and ice is necessary, especially for the story of the chilling enemy Victor Fries. A sympathetic villain who froze a flooded city will push the current Batman costume beyond its limits.

Theoretically, Bruce Wayne’s money, added to the skills of his ally Alfred (Andy Serkis), gives them access to most of the available technology. The invaluable butler Alfred, previously trained in the SAS, can help Batman in his search for a new suit in the technology-filled Batpesher. This private underground train station serves as a base of operations, and it has more than enough gadgets to upgrade a handmade Batman costume. Fortunately, Bruce Wayne and Alfred have virtually unlimited resources of the Wayne family foundation to create a new costume in the sequel.

While the plot trajectory makes a major costume update a must for Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Batman, it’s also become a long-awaited trope in comic book adaptations to see an update in every installment. Robert Pattinson needs a better and more durable new suit for Batman 2 — reliable enough to stand up to the bigger and more complex villains in Gotham City. In the coming years, victory will depend on Batman’s costume and the Dark Knight’s ability to adapt.