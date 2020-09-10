Robert Pattinson did not dream of becoming an actor at all!

Robert Pattinson said, “Actually… I never really thought about it. When I was 15, there was a girl I liked. She was part of a drama club. I was working behind the scenes ”.

Robert Pattinson also added, “And I realized how magical everything was behind the show. I have never taken a course. I was just doing what I loved to do: be in front of the camera, backstage. ”

ROBERT PATTINSON UNVEILS WHERE HIS ATTRACTION TO THE WORLD OF CINEMA COMES FROM

Robert Pattinson also revealed, “Go out after the show. It just happened naturally. It was not the dream of my life. I did not pursue him insistently. I just did what I liked. And that I was doing well ”.

The actor also explained, “When I was a teenager, I imagined myself doing something in the music business: I was playing the piano. And I was performing with my band in a restaurant. I thought it was great ”.

He confessed, “I must admit that I have always had positive experiences … It is likely that in my previous life, everything was really horrible! “.

The young man also revealed what attracted him to the world of cinema: “What attracted me to cinema, especially in recent years, is the atmosphere of darkness …”.



