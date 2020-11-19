Robert Pattinson could have worked with Nicole Kidman!

In an interview with Gala Germany, Robert Pattinson explained that he might be playing with Nicole Kidman in Bel Ami!

In an interview with Gala Allemand magazine, Robert Pattinson revealed that he might be playing with Nicole Kidman. The two could have collaborated together in the film Bel Ami.

Robert Pattinson said, “It’s not a confirmed throw, but yeah, it looks good. It will definitely be a good movie with Nicole Kidman. I can’t wait because it’s so different from anything I’ve done before. ”

Robert Pattinson also revealed, “I’m ready for this. And I look forward to that. Because it’s so dark. My only concern is that people just don’t want to see me in a movie other than Twilight ”.

It will therefore be necessary to be patient before knowing more. About Twilight, the comedian decided to make some confidences. Indeed, the reporter asked: “Edward Cullen is super strong, can read minds. And will not age. Which capacity would you like to have the most? “.

ROBERT PATTINSON GIVES HIMSELF A BIG GIFT FROM HIS ROLE IN TWILIGHT

Robert Pattinson then confided: “I really don’t want to know what people think of me. (Laughs) And being a teenager all my life is not my thing. I would therefore choose the third option “.

The actor also revealed, “Superpowers. But people would probably start asking me for help then. No, I feel pretty good being mortal. ” Journalists then asked if he had afforded himself “a luxury with his salary.”

He then replied, “I’m pretty happy. But after “Twilight” I bought a great 1951 electronic guitar in Vancouver. It was the first time that I felt decadent “.

The young man also explained: “Otherwise, I don’t need luxury. Look at me, I wear the same clothes every day ”. Case to follow!



