Robert Pattinson can’t stand players with an ego!

Fans of Robert Pattinson will soon be able to see him again in The Batman movie. The actor hates celebrities with a strong ego and opens up about it.

Robert Pattinson, modest despite his enormous success? The actor first rose to prominence in the Twilight saga a few years ago. He was putting himself in the shoes of Edward, a vampire who fell under the spell of a human, Bella.

The saga was a huge hit with teens and it allowed the actor to break into the business. Thus, after Twilight, he played in several other films such as Remember Me or even recently in Christopher Nolan’s feature film: Tenet.

Nevertheless, for several months, Robert Pattinson has been working on a huge project. Indeed, the latter will play Bruce Wayne in The Batman. He will therefore succeed Ben Affleck as well as Christian Bale and will have to prove himself.

Despite what you might think, the Twilight star isn’t always comfortable with her roles. Besides, he has a hard time putting up with actors with big egos.

ROBERT PATTINSON REFUSES TO HAVE A BIG HEAD!

Robert Pattinson started to come to prominence as a teenager. Yet despite his experience, he admits that he doesn’t feel completely confident when he shoots scenes. “I don’t know what I’m doing when I do it,” he told The Independent.

So, faced with such a role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the 34-year-old actor is under pressure. He knows DC fans are going to be waiting around the corner and admits to being unsure of himself. Still, that won’t stop him from once again being in the spotlight and making a lot of money.

Despite this, Robert Pattinson tries to remain modest. His lack of confidence allows him to keep his feet on the ground, echoes the media. “I don’t know, I think I’m a very unconfident person. So, it’s not hard for me, “he said.

Finally, the Bruce Wayne singer admits to not supporting actors who have a big head. “I don’t understand the actors who still have a big ego. Everyone knows who you are, everyone knows you are just a vain idiot, and that’s what every actor is. “



