Robert Pattinson audition escape tenet set for Batman

Robert Pattinson wanted to lie to Christopher Nolan to leave the set of “Tenet” and go to his audition for “The Batman” but failed

Now that DC is preparing a new superhero film, where 34-year-old Robert Pattinson replaces 47-year-old Ben Affleck as a less experienced crime fighter, his project with Christopher Nolan was also shrouded in secrecy,

“It’s funny because Chris is very secretive about everything to do with his movies and then I had to be very secretive about the Batman stuff. So I had to lie to him about having to go to a screen test. I told him I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said, ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, right?’ “Robert Pattinson told The Irish Times.

When news of his involvement in The Batman leaked before the star auditioned for director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson feared he’d lost the role.

“When that thing was leaked, I was fucking furious,” admitted Robert Pattinson in a 2019 interview with Variety. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I thought that had blown everything up.”

Warner Bros. finally named Robert Pattinson its new Bruce Wayne in late May 2019.

Robert Pattinson is cast as the new Batman

Robert Pattinson beat out X-Men star Nicholas Hoult, who also did screen tests in a swimsuit for two-time Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves.

A Warner insider later told The Hollywood Reporter that the audition process was “faster than normal,” and Matt Reeves was particularly impressed by Robert Pattinson’s roles in the films Good Time and High Life.

The director “knew what he was looking for,” according to a source.

Robert Pattinson will don the Batman cape and hood alongside Zoë Kravitz as the dodge, Catwoman, Paul Dano as the clue-seeker, and Colin Farrell as the Gotham City mobster the Penguin. This younger, fresher Batman allies include Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

What will happen to Tenet after COVID-19?

Regarding his film with Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker of the “Dark Knight” trilogy has clarified that Tenet is not a “time travel movie”, saying instead that his twisted spy thriller “is about time.”

This clandestine operation involves the enigmatic character of Robert Pattinson, who teams up with an anonymous and equally mysterious Protagonist (John David Washington) armed with a time-reversal tactic known as “reversal” to prevent World War III.

At Tenet, which will premiere internationally on August 26 before its release in select US theaters starting September 3, Robert Pattinson belongs to an ensemble that includes John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor- Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. For its part, The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021.

Tell us in the comments which of the Robert Pattinson movies are you looking forward to with more emotion, Tenet or The Batman?



