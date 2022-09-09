Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Leaders

After one week of the 2022 college football season, it’s still too early to predict the winner of the Heisman Trophy. However, this will not prevent Robert Griffin III from naming his leaders.

On Friday, on Twitter, RGIII revealed its five current leaders for the 2022 season. To the surprise of almost no one, he had quarterbacks occupying all five positions.

The current Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young from Alabama is in first place, followed by the current national champion Stetson Bennett from Georgia. Third was the third SEC quarterback on the RGIII list: Anthony Richardson of Florida.

The other two quarterbacks on his list were Spencer Sanders of Oklahoma State (fourth) and Drake May of North Carolina (fifth). Sanders and May scored big wins last week and made 13 touchdowns without interceptions.

It looks like Bryce Young will be one of the Heisman Trophy favorites for the rest of the season, unless there is a midseason breakdown or injury. The same can probably be said about Stetson Bennett.

But sooner or later, there will definitely be a player from a different position who will have a big impact. Last year it was Aidan Hutchinson, and the year before it was DeVonta Smith.

The 2022 college football season is too young to make predictions right now, and anything can happen.

Will any of the RGIII players become Heisman Trophy finalists? Will any of them win the most coveted trophy in college sports?