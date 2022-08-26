Robert Griffin III Makes Clear His Thoughts on Revenue Sharing with Players

Now that college athletes can earn money on their name, image and likeness, public discussion has switched to the new issue of paying student-athletes.

Some people believe that athletes should receive a share of the major television contracts that conferences and universities sign annually to broadcast their games.

Former American football star and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III is one such person.

“Television networks pay conferences/colleges billions of dollars to show their games. It’s time for student-athletes to get a significant share of this money. coaches earn $100 million,” RG3 wrote on Twitter.

College athletes now have more earning opportunities than ever. At the same time, there is no doubt that they earn disproportionately less than coaches and other leading figures who earn millions on television money every year.

There are clearly some logistical problems associated with this idea. Will star players get a bigger share? Will this further widen the gap between the best and average programs?

There is also a group of people who believe that NIL deals are already too complicated for the world of college sports.

What is your attitude to this controversial issue?