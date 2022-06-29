Robert Griffin III believes that 1 aspect of the Packers will “surprise” Fans in 2022 – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

David Becker / Getty Images

ESPN analyst and former second overall player Robert Griffin III is not selling his 2022 Packers stock yet.

On Wednesday, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner tweeted that he expects Aaron Rodgers to be fine as he adjusts to life without Davante Adams. He said he believes Green Bay’s receiving core will strengthen.

“Packers receivers are going to surprise people this year,” Griffin said. Adding: “While Aaron Rodgers builds chemistry with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Daubs, he will rely on Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, quarterbacks and tight ends. There is no real No. 1, but there is a lot of talent, including Amari Rogers.”

This offseason, the reigning MVP in a row lost his favorite goal in favor of the Raiders after Rodgers moved back to the Packers on a three-year, $150.8 million extension.

After an outstanding 2021 regular season, Green Bay disappointed many with its playoff performance against the six-seeded 49ers, losing 13-10 at Frozen Tundra in the divisional round.

Aaron Rodgers has the experience of elevating a number of receivers to high-level starters and professional bowlers. If rookie Christian Watson can reach his full first-round potential, RGIII can do something.