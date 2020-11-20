Robert Englund and other actors join season 4

The new stars who will join the fourth season of the Netflix series, “Stranger Things” have been revealed.

The cast and crew of Netflix’s mega hit Stranger Things have returned to the set to continue filming season 4 of the series, after a long hiatus.

All of the show’s beloved stars are returning, including Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbor, but this new season will also see some new faces joining the already impressive cast.

This Friday, Netflix announced that eight new cast members will be joining Stranger Things in season 4.

They are the new actors joining Stranger Things 4

Of all the names joining the cast for the new season, the most prominent is easily Robert Englund, a horror icon who originated the role of Freddy Krueger in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Given that Stranger Things is all about ’80s nostalgia and the series is heavily influenced by the horror and sci-fi movies of that time, choosing Englund makes perfect sense.

He will play a man named Victor Creel, who is incarcerated in a mental hospital for a terrible murder in the 1950s.

Englund is just the tip of the iceberg for the new season of Stranger Things. Other newcomers include Jamie Campbell Bower from The Twilight Saga, Eduardo Franco, the Booksmart actor, and Tom Wlaschiha from Game of Thrones.

The recordings of the fourth season of Netflix production have already begun after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Although not much is known about the new plot of the series so far, the return of David Harbor has created various theories.



