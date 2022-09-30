Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” remake returns with star replacements Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy

Robert Eggers has been making a real splash on the screen for almost a decade: first he presented The Witch to the audience in 2015, then The Lighthouse in 2019 and The Northerner, which received rave reviews earlier this year. So what awaits the director? Well, good news for those of you who were disappointed when Eggers had to postpone his “Nosferatu” remake a few years ago: the project resumed, and he found a stellar replacement for Harry Styles and Ana Taylor-Joy.

It was originally planned that “Harry Styles” from “Don’t Worry, Darling” and “Last Night in Soho” by Anya Taylor-Joy, who worked with Robert Eggers on “The Witch” and “The Northerner”, would play the main role in the remake of the 1922 horror film directed by F. W. Murnau. with Max Shrek as the vampire Count Orlok. However, these plans collapsed in 2019 when Nosferatu was created in Studio 8, and Eggers decided to focus on the Northerners instead. Now the news has come that Bill Skarsgard has been chosen for the role of Orlok, and Lily-Rose Depp claims to be one of the main roles in the upcoming horror film.

Additionally, Deadline reports that the remake of Nosferatu has now found a home in Focus Features, and as always planned, Robert Eggers will write the script and direct it. According to the publication, after the release of Severyanin, Eggers considered other projects, but decided that he wanted to do Nosferatu next. While Bill Skarsgard was reportedly “loosely attached” to the role of Count Orlok even during the days of Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy, Eggers made sure to catch Skarsgard as soon as remake efforts were resumed before the actor’s schedule was filled. As for Lily Rose-Depp, when it became clear that Taylor-Joy would be too busy to star in Nosferatu, Eggers met with several actresses and decided that Depp was the best choice for the role of the main character.

Bill Skarsgard, of course, is no stranger to the horror genre. In addition to being perhaps best known for playing Pennywise, the dancing clown in the IT films, he also took part in the short-lived Hulu series Castle Rock, and most recently appeared in The Crazy and Cruel Barbarian. Along with Nosferatu in the list of upcoming projects, Skarsgard will appear alongside Keanu Reeves in the movie “John Wick: Chapter 4” and will lead the reboot of “The Raven”. 2021 was an important year for the film career of Lily-Rose Depp, as she starred in the films “Crisis”, “Travelers”, “Silent Night” and “Wolf”. The actress is also one of the main roles in the upcoming HBO series “Idol”.

This won’t be the first time Nosferatu has been remade, as Werner Herzog shot his own adaptation called Nosferatu the Vampire in 1979. However, in this film, the main vampire was directly named Count Dracula, and not Count Orlok, which was not in the original. t do, since it was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The 2000 “Shadow of the Vampire” also tells a fictional story about the creation of the 1922 “Nosferatu”, where Max Shrek, played by Willem Dafoe, was a real vampire.

It remains to be seen when the production of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu will begin, which means it may be some time before we also learn about the actors who will join Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp. While we’re waiting for new updates, find out what new releases of 2023 movies are officially scheduled.