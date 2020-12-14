Robert Downey Jr talks about his life after Marvel

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his legacy as Marvel’s Iron Man, as well as his post-superhero career

After an 11-year “creatively satisfying” career as the flagship superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. says he “did everything he could” with the character of Iron Man.

The 55-year-old actor starred in the 2008 release of Iron Man and 10 other Marvel Studios films through 2019, culminating in Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

As Marvel moves into another phase with new superheroes like Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Ironheart, a genius inventor creating the most advanced armor since Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. reflects on his journey from Iron Man to Endgame:

“Playing Tony / Iron Man was tough and I dug deep,” Robert Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. “I had an incredible 10-year career that was creatively satisfying.”

In addition to the original Disney Plus series Ironheart, Marvel Studios is developing Armor Wars with Downey co-star Don Cheadle reprising his role as Jim Rhodes / War Machine.

Robert Downey Jr., after Iron Man

When asked if he was having a hard time leaving the role after more than a decade as Tony Stark, Robert Downey said:

“I did everything I could with that character and now I can do other things. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the last nine and I realize that this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am lucky. and eternally grateful to have ended up where I am. ”

Like Stark’s upgraded armor, each better than the last, Robert Downey Jr. believes “evolving is the key.”

“I had an incredible 10-year career with Marvel that gave me a creative boost. Now I have a lot more ambition to do things that I haven’t done before. Evolving is key, the worst thing you can do is get in your own way.”

“Just when it comes to my desire to be a fit father, husband and citizen, it would be irresponsible for me not to keep my eyes ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition,” the actor concluded.


