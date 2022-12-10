Robert Downey Jr. Shouts Top Gun: Maverick, Responding to Quentin Tarantino and Others’ Comments About Marvel

In the nearly 15 years since the release of Iron Man, the Marvel cinematic universe has released many new superhero movies and series, and with the advent of more and more content, more and more attention is being paid to this. Along with Martin Scorsese comparing the MCU to theme parks rather than a movie theater, Quentin Tarantino’s recent comments about Marvel movie stars and James Cameron criticizing franchise characters, it becomes clear that some major directors disagree with the trajectory of the MCU. But what does Robert Downey Jr., the man who played the first MCU hero, think of Marvel’s recent discourse? The answer is somewhere in the middle of the conversation, and it involves shouting out the hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Of course, it all started with Robert Downey Jr.'s "Iron Man" in 2008. The actor then went on to play the character in eight other films and reached its conclusion in "Avengers: Finale" 2019. When RDJ was asked about the more common negative reaction to the MCU from big names, he said the following:

I think our opinions on these issues say a lot about us. I think we live in a time and place that I unwittingly contributed to, when intellectual property takes precedence over principles and personality. But this is a double-edged sword. A piece of IP is only as good as the human talent to represent it, and you can have great intellectual property, even if it comes from the author or the national treasure of the writer-director, and if you don’t have the right artist playing that role, you’ll never know how good it could have been.

In his interview with Deadline, Robert Downey Jr. spoke about the current state of the film industry, when major franchises, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have “priority” over more original Hollywood projects. While RDJ understands that his role as Tony Stark has contributed to this shift in the industry, he also talks about how good directors can get their hands on a Marvel project and make it incredible. He also said this:

I think that from a creative point of view, fighting with yourself is a waste of time. I think it’s a time when everything is so much more fragmented that I think you have a kind of bifurcation. Throwing stones one way or another… and I’ve had reactions in the past when people have said things that I thought discredited my honesty… I say, “You know what? Let’s just get over it. We are all a community. There’s enough space for everything,” and thank God for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. That’s all I have to say. We need a lot of material to make room for films like Armageddon Time.

In other words, Robert Downey Jr. believes that there is a place for both. We can go see all the upcoming Marvel movies, as well as support smaller-scale movies that aren’t based on an established franchise. The actor talked about how, in the end, he doesn’t want the industry to “fight” with itself because of this recent criticism, and instead wants to remain a community.

In addition, RDJ praised “Best Shooter: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water”, two large-scale blockbusters from franchises that encourage many people to return to cinemas and thus help the film industry a ton. “Best Shooter: Maverick” is currently the highest-grossing film of 2022, grossing $1.488 billion at the global box office. “Maverick” is also attracting awards attention, as it recently received the award for Best Film from the National Board of Review. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to be the next monster blockbuster for the film industry.

As for Downey’s next projects, the actor will star in a series with Sandra Oh called “Sympathizer” and “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan, which will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. By these two names alone, you can see that he practices what he preaches when he does both. types of projects nowadays.