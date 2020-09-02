Robert Downey Jr. confirms that he said goodbye

Robert Downey Jr., timeless Iron Man star for 12 years of Marvel films (starting in 2008), recently participated in the Smartless podcast, where he spoke with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about his eventual involvement in the future. of Marvel. However, the actor wanted to set the record straight by reiterating that Tony Stark will not return to the MCU.

“It’s all over,” the actor said. Although his words do not clarify if there will really be a cameo of his in Black Widow, the long-awaited cinecomic dedicated to Black Widow whose release is still uncertain.

Robert Downey Jr. in fact may have referred to the filming of future Marvel films yet to be done and not to cameos or parts that he has already shot for some time. In fact, rumors have been circulating for some time of Tony’s appearance in Scarlett Johansson’s film, a scene that if it really existed would put a strain on the emotions of their fans who would find on the big screen two beloved characters to whom they had to say goodbye at the end of Avengers Endgame. .

In addition, Robert Downey Jr. is expected to join the voice cast of the animated film What If…? coming soon to Disney +. What do you think about it?



