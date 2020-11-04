Robert Downey Jr. and are Chris Evans really life partners?

Are Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Really Friends Off the Set? Here is the answer.

According to the revelations of a director, Robert Downey Jr. is difficult to manage on the set of his films. But what about his attitude with his co-stars in the Marvel Universe? If we dwell on his relationships, we notice that he is very close to Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo or even Gwyneth Paltrow. Professional collaborations that quickly turned into real, sincere friendships. Over the years, the franchise’s comedians have become inseparable. But is this the case between the interpreter of Iron Man and his accomplice on the screen Chris Evans? Here is what it really is.

Rest assured, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans adore each other in real life. The two actors maintain a real bromance and are not afraid to make pretty statements on social networks. But also great gifts. You may not know it, but the one who plays Captain America received a magnificent 1967 Chevrolet Camaro from his colleague. A lovely gesture. There is no doubt that their friendship has not finished delighting their many fans. Just like their complicity. Moreover, the editorial ‘of melty invites you to discover all the times Robert Downey Jr. trolled Chris Evans on the Web.



