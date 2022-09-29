Robert Cormier’s family ( ✝ 33) spoke out after his death

This is a difficult time for his grieving. A few days ago, it was announced that Robert Cormier had died at the age of 33. The “Heartland” actor died in hospital on Friday from injuries sustained in a fall. It was a heavy blow of fate, especially for his family. Now, for the first time, they have commented on Robert’s early death.

“Many loved Robbie and we were devastated by his unexpected death,” the family said in a statement to People. “We are deeply saddened, but we find solace in the tremendous love and support our family has received from Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans.” However, his relatives asked for privacy so they could grieve in peace.

The official Heartland Instagram account also honored the memory of the late star. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Robert Cormier’s death. For the last two seasons, he has been a favorite actor of the series “Heartland,” the series said in a statement. “On behalf of the cast and crew of Heartland, our thoughts are with him and his family.”