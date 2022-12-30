Robbie Williams discussed Harry Styles’ music and performance, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star.

The singer was talking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when he was asked about the number of pop stars of the next generation.

“You know when you see Harry Styles?” Mills asked Williams. “I see a part of you in him, the way he owns it on stage.”

“Absolutely,” Williams replied. “I see a lot. It’s inconsequential, but the algorithm on my YouTube produced a video of Harry Styles talking between songs, and what he was talking about was a bit of nonsense, as I say, just a bit of banter.

“And it was like I was seeing what he was doing. He’s trying to fill the space… this scene is huge and lonely. You’d better drop some forms, or you’ll just feel awkward.”

Williams was interviewed by Mills for a new special called “Robbie Williams: My Life Through the Lens”, which is now available on BBC Sounds and will be broadcast on Radio 2 on New Year’s Day from 17:00 to 19:00 GMT. Listen here now.

Elsewhere, Robbie Williams said he was a fan of Wet Leg and wanted to collaborate with them.

This topic arose when Williams was giving an interview to an Italian radio station. “I like this band called Wet Leg. I would really like to work with them. I don’t know if they will want to work with me.”

Williams had a busy 2022 — in September he released “XXV”, a collection of re-recorded and orchestrated songs for his entire career, which topped the UK albums chart and allowed him to bypass Elvis Presley as the artist with the most numbers. Some albums. He then embarked on a tour of the UK and Ireland, and then played two special shows at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, which were filmed for inclusion in his upcoming biopic Better Man.

Next year, the singer will perform at the Royal Sandringham Estate at the first ever large-scale musical event, which will be held at the Norfolk estate owned by the royal family. The concert on Saturday, August 26, will be Williams’ only open-air concert in the UK next year.