Robbie Williams Defends Qatar World Cup Performance

Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being invited to speak at the World Cup in Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at the Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anyone who leaves messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ is doing it with Chinese technology,” he told an Italian magazine, referring to similar Chinese actions. bad reputation in the field of human rights.

He continued: “You have this microscope that says, ‘OK, these are the villains and we need to rally against them.’ to the world. Then, if we apply this unilaterally to the world, no one will be able to go anywhere.”

The former Take That contestant claimed it would be “hypocritical” for him not to go to Qatar “because of the places I visit.”

“I also think these changes will take a long time,” he said. “We say, ‘Behave like us, or we will annex you from society.’ Behave like us, because we did everything right.”

“I don’t condone any human rights violations anywhere,” Williams continued. “But, as they say, if we don’t condone human rights violations anywhere, then this will be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I won’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen.”

Richard Madley has spoken out against Williams and other celebrities, such as David Beckham, who participate in the controversial tournament. FIFA has been sharply criticized for hosting the World Cup in Qatar due to human rights violations. Homosexuality is still banned in the country, and 6,500 workers reportedly died during the construction of the Khalifa Stadium.

“It just seems to me that Robbie is going to Qatar for the money, the Black Eyed Peas are going to Qatar for the money, and David Beckham is supporting Qatar for the money – they all support the regime,” Madley told Good Morning Britain last month. [via StokeonTrentLive].

Peter Frankenthal of Amnesty International also called on Williams to publicly state Qatar’s poor human rights record. “Big stars like Robbie Williams have significant influence and we would like him to use this concert to publicly address the topic of Qatar’s poor human rights record, especially widespread labor rights violations and criminalization of LGBTI people,” he said [via The Mirror].

Other artists were more critical of the tournament. Rod Stewart refused 1 million pounds for his performance at the World Cup, saying that “this is wrong,” while Dua Lipa denied rumors that she was supposed to participate, calling on Qatar to fulfill the promises in the field of human rights that it made when it received the right to host the World Cup. tournament.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar starts on Sunday [November 20].