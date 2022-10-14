Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter Actor Hagrid, Has Died At The Age Of 72

While you may recall legendary actor Robbie Coltrane for many roles on his impressive resume, his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise is perhaps the most appealing. Demonstrating a firm determination tempered by heartfelt wisdom and kindness, the Hogwarts gardener became a celebrated Coltrane at the end of his career. Today, that knowledge is bittersweet, as Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

This was reported to Deadline by the actor’s agent, who said that the star of many high-profile TV and film projects has been feeling unwell for some time. The cause of death was not given, only information that Robbie Coltrane was in hospital near his home in Scotland.

While his career has really spanned various venues in which he has played iconic roles, both supporting and starring, Coltrane has always been comfortable with the fact that Harry Potter will be one of the strongest impressions he will leave. Nowhere did it feel better than in his performance during the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary” special reunion: