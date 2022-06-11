Robbie Anderson "Thinking about& Retirement: Fan Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

After six seasons in the NFL, 29-year-old receiver Robbie Anderson is “thinking” about retiring from football.

“I’m not lying when I think about retiring…,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The NFL world reacted to the veteran’s tweet.

Many fans referred to the fact that Anderson played with quarterback Sam Darnold for most of his NFL career.

“Couldn’t stand another season with Darnold,” one of them wrote.

“He saw the QB depth chart and Sam Darnold was on top,” another added.

Anderson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career. In 17 games and 16 starts, the Panthers have made 53 catches, which is a career-high 519 yards and five touchdowns.

The year before, in 2020 (his first season at Carolina), Anderson had his best season in the NFL. With Teddy Bridgewater at the starting QB position, the former undrafted free agent had 95 receptions, gaining a career-high 1,096 yards.

Earlier this offseason, Anderson made headlines when he openly opposed the idea of the Panthers signing Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Anderson is scheduled to receive a base salary of $1.035 million in the 2022 season.