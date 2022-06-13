Robbie Anderson decides on a mini-computer amid Retirement rumors

It looks like Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson is delaying retirement for another year.

Anderson tweeted last week that he was considering retirement. He quickly deleted the tweet, prompting speculation about his future.

However, it doesn’t look like Anderson is going to retire anytime soon.

The veteran posted a photo of his football locker on Monday, indicating that he is attending a Panthers mini-camp.

Panthers insider David Newton adds that this should put an end to retirement speculation.

“Again, this should put an end to any speculation that Panthers WR Robbie Anderson might not be in mandatory camp Tuesday through Thursday,” he said. “Either that, or he’s come a long way just to take a picture.”

As if the photo alone wasn’t enough to use as proof that Anderson plans to play in the upcoming season, he also posted a photo of his new visor.

It’s a pretty cute view.

Anderson completed 53 passes for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season. A year earlier, he had a 1,000-plus yard season, completing 95 passes for 1,096 yards.

Anderson should have another productive season for the Panthers this fall.