Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Reboot: Key Art Revealed [EXCLUSIVE]

Screen Rant is pleased to present exclusively key art for the upcoming reboot of Rob Zombie’s The Munsters, which will soon be released by Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. The development was first reported in March 2021. The newest iteration not only includes stars from the original series and fan favorites from other cult franchises, but will also be full-color, unlike the original black-and-white series of the 60s.

However, despite the bright color, the first teaser trailer released for The Munsters proved that skeptics and scared fans were wrong to catch the spirit of the original. Mockingbird Lane, 1313 stood proudly when the familiar theme music was playing, and each member of the Munster family went outside in their own unique way. After this first teaser, viewers were looking forward to further hints on the plot and themes of the new reboot, and they were rewarded with detailed images that allow for a better look at Herman, Lily and Grandpa. Meanwhile, the absence of Marilyn and Eddie at the moment suggests that the film could be a prequel.

For The Munsters fanatics, whose thirst for knowledge has not yet been quenched, Screen Rant can present a monstrously fabulous key art. Rob Zombie, a rock music legend and horror film director (whose cult classics include “Halloween 2007” and “House of 1000 Corpses”), is written in classic Munster scribbles over the film’s title. Obviously, his vision is perfectly combined with the aesthetics of the beloved monster family to create a story that will appeal to viewers.

Take a first look at the full key art below:

In the center of the main art are Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie, “House of 1000 Corpses”), Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips, “Wild West World”) and Grandpa Munster (Daniel Roebuck, “The Man in the High Castle”). They look both majestic and perhaps a little embarrassed by their new surroundings. Not represented are Flup (Jorge Garcia, “Stay Alive”), real estate agent Barbara Carr (Cassandra Peterson, “Elvira: Mistress of Darkness”), the host of “Good Morning Transylvania” (Dee Wallace, “Alien”), as well as the original actors Butch. Patrick and Pat Priest, who played Eddie and Marilyn respectively.

Rob Zombie’s upcoming summer tour, which further unites the creator with his creation, should feature a trailer for The Munsters at every show, as well as stands and truck packaging ads. For more information about his tour dates and ticket purchases, visit his official website.