Rob Riggle is reportedly dating a professional athlete – Nachedeu

Rob Riggle is reportedly dating a professional golfer.

According to TMZ Sports, Riggle is dating Kasia Kay after they became official on Instagram. They also add emoticons to each other’s captions.

This is Riegle’s first relationship since it was announced in 2020 that he and his ex-wife Tiffany were divorcing.

Riggle accused her of spying on him with a hidden camera and took $28,000.

He has known Kay for a long time, and she even participated in the show that Riggle hosts with Joe Tessitore, according to TMZ. She appeared as a contestant on the second season of the ABC series “Holey Moley”.

Let’s hope that this relationship will be much smoother for Riggle.