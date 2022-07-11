Rob Marciano of Good Morning America reflects on how to survive the “crisis times” amid the divorce from his wife Erin

Small silver linings. Rob Marciano of Good Morning America gave fans a glimpse of how he’s recovering from his divorce from ex-wife Erin Marciano.

The 54-year-old meteorologist spent time relaxing in the sun on Saturday, July 9, and shared a picture on Instagram Story from the beach. “During a crisis, fly a kite,” he signed a photo in which his bare feet catch the rays, and a multicolored kite hovers in the air.

Rob’s wise words came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 7, that Erin had quietly filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. According to the documents obtained by us, the real estate agent filed a petition in the Supreme Court of Westchester, New York, in June 2021. The decision on the trial was filed almost a year later, on May 10.

The estranged couple have a daughter, Madeleine, 10, and a son, Mason, 4. Rob and Erin, who got married in November 2010, remained cordial parents, going through their breakup. In April, a family of four went to Disney World in Florida.

“Spring break @waltdisneyworld — despite the chaos, the children really needed a quality pastime — their joy, as we say, is #magical,” Rob signed a series of photos on Instagram from the holiday.

When the news of his breakup hit the headlines, the TV host told Page Six in a statement that his main focus was on raising Madeleine and Mason. “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob told the publication. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but unfortunately we are getting divorced. Now my attention is focused on my children.”

It is reported that earlier this month, the couple also sold their family home in Rye, New York, for almost $ 3 million.

Courtesy of Rob Marciano/Instagram

During the celebration of Father’s Day in June, Rob shared his impressions of a fun day with his two kids in a park dedicated to dinosaurs. On the same holiday in 2021, Erin cordially congratulated the meteorologist on social networks, despite the fact that she had filed for divorce a few days before.

“Happy Father’s Day, my 3💙💙💙,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Today, as always, I miss my dad, but I don’t forget to be grateful for the best stepfather in the world @gdpatterson07 and for the love between @robertmarciano and our two babies. Dads are the best!”

Erin Marciano and Rob Marciano Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Since then, Erin seems to have shut down her social media. The Connecticut native, for his part, continues to share sweet family moments with his followers.

“A fun few days with the kids in Rhode Island. The sun, surfing, seafood and smiles,” he signed the picture taken in July 2021. “The tropical storm, Elsa, finally found me, lol, but my mom and sister were there to help when it turned into a working vacation, nevertheless, quality family time ☺️ 🌊 🤙 #girldad #boydad #teamdad.”