Rob Kardashian rarely appeared at Khloe Kardashian’s 38th Birthday celebration: see the photo

Here he is! Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her brother Rob Kardashian as the family celebrated sister Khloe Kardashian’s 38th birthday.

The 41-year-old Kardashian star shot several Instagram Story videos during the party, including one hilarious clip in which mom Kris Jenner makes a tipsy toast. In another shot, Kim tried the “child demon” filter when her 35-year-old brother passed by in the background and said something unintelligible.

Rob’s brief cameo came after he was noticeably absent from his sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker in May. However, a source told Us Weekly that Rob’s absence was not personal.

“Rob really wanted to be there on Courtney’s special day,” an insider explained after the wedding. “He is still very secretive and prefers modest celebrations where there are not so many photographers. He doesn’t like being the center of attention. All this would be too much for him.

The designer of Arthur George’s socks, who went out of sight in 2013 when he refused to appear regularly on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians program, “supported Courtney from afar” by staying on the West Coast with his 5-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with his ex. – the bride of Black China.

“He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis,” the insider said. “He’s going to celebrate with her in Los Angeles.”

Kourtney’s vows in Portofino, Italy, came just weeks after Rob’s mother and sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie Jenner won a historic defamation lawsuit against 35-year-old China. On June 20, the lawsuit was settled out of court before jury selection began.

China’s lawyer, Lynn Chianai, previously noted that her client was happy that the case was heading to court after the former couple initially did not agree to a settlement.

“China is very pleased that the judge of the first instance rejected Rob’s petition for the “enforcement” of a settlement agreement that never existed,” the lawyer told us in a statement dated June 17. On June 20, Rob posted a devastating revenge porn with her to millions of his Instagram followers without her consent.”

Ciani stated, “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his disgusting and vindictive act of publishing revenge porn against China in July 2017. He has never been prosecuted. It’s finally time to bring Rob to justice in court.”

The founder of Lashed Cosmetics filed a lawsuit against her ex-fiance in October 2017 after the former couple broke up three months earlier. At the time, China accused Rob of using her social media to post sexually explicit images of her and stated in court documents obtained by us that she suffered “significant damage” after the California native posted private photos of her in July 2017.

Rob denied the claims in an April court filing. “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s claim that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent, and denies that Ms. White counted on the confidentiality of the images,” the former TV host’s lawyers wrote. “He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional stress, and argues that Ms. White is not entitled to monetary damages.”

Rob’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.