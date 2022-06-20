Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit Before Trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Leaving it behind. According to multiple reports, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settled their revenge porn lawsuit shortly before he was due to go to court.

Everything You Need to Know about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit

The founder of Lashed Cosmetics, 34, and designer Arthur George, 35, were still working out the details of the agreement last week, but the duo finally reached an agreement on Monday, June 20, shortly before jury selection for the trial was scheduled. start in Los Angeles. Michael Rhodes, Kardashian’s lawyer, confirmed the news to People.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynn Ciani, has previously said her client is happy that the case will go to court after the former couple failed to agree on a settlement.

“China is very pleased that the trial judge rejected Rob’s motion to “enforce” a settlement agreement that never existed,” the lawyer told Us Weekly on Friday, June 17. On June 20, a jury in Angeles found that Rob, without her consent, posted destructive revenge porn with her among his millions of Instagram followers.”

Ciani continued: “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his disgusting and vindictive act of publishing revenge porn against China in July 2017. He has never been prosecuted. It’s finally time to bring Rob to justice in court.”

The lawyer of the graduate of the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” did not respond to a request for comment.

Initially, China filed a lawsuit against her ex-fiance in October 2017 after the couple broke up three months earlier. At the time, the Real Blac Chyna alum accused Kardashian of using her social media to leak sexually explicit images of her.

In court documents obtained by US, the Washington, D.C. native claimed that she had suffered “significant damage” after the former E! the personality published her personal images in July 2017.

Kardashian rejected her ex’s claims in an April court filing. “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s claim that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent, and denies that Ms. White counted on the confidentiality of the images,” the reality star’s lawyers wrote in the documents. “He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional stress, and argues that Ms. White is not entitled to monetary damages.”

The biggest disagreements and scandals in the Kardashian-Jenner family

Earlier this year, China lost a separate defamation lawsuit against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The singer claimed that Rob’s 66-year-old mother and sisters were to blame for the cancellation of the show “Rob and China”, the only season of which aired in 2016.

In May, a judge ruled in favor of Kardashian-Jenners, closing the case, but Ciani said China plans to appeal the verdict. Meanwhile, the famous family is now demanding that the model pay their legal fees.

According to legal documents we received in June, the Kardashian family is demanding a total of $391,094.76 from China. In the documents, the cost of “models, enlargements and photocopies of exhibits” is indicated as a major expense item totaling more than $ 184,000. The documents also mention testimony costs of $63,000 and court reporters’ fees of nearly $20,000.