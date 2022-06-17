Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Can’t Settle Revenge Porn Case and Will Stand Trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Shutterstock (2)

It’s not over yet. The case of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn will be brought to court after the duo failed to come to an agreement.

A California Supreme Court judge rejected a previous petition by the 35-year-old reality TV star to enforce a settlement agreement in his case with his 34-year-old ex-fiancee on Thursday, June 16.

“China is very pleased that the trial judge rejected Rob’s motion to ‘enforce’ an agreement that never happened,” Lynn Ciani, a lawyer for the founder of Lashed Cosmetics, told Us Weekly. “Without a settlement agreement, China will prove her case before a jury in Los Angeles on June 20 that Rob, without her consent, posted destructive revenge porn with her for millions of his Instagram followers.”

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ciani continued: “Rob Kardashian has never taken responsibility for his disgusting and vindictive act of publishing revenge porn against China in July 2017. He has never been prosecuted. It’s finally time to bring Rob to justice in court.”

Real Blac Chyna originally filed a lawsuit against designer Arthur George in October 2017 after their breakup three months earlier. At the time, China accused the former E! a personality in using her social media to leak her sexually explicit images.

In court documents obtained by the Us, China claimed that she had suffered “significant damage” after Kardashian published her personal photos in July 2017.

“Rob Kardashian has never received Ms. White’s permission to post these photos or information online, and Rob Kardashian has never tried to get Ms. White’s consent to share these photos or her personal medical information before posting them to his millions of Instagram. and Twitter followers, and the rest of the world to see,” the legal documents say.

In April, the Kardashian Family alum denied his ex-fiancee’s claims in a lawsuit. “Mr. Kardashian denies Ms. White’s claim that he posted the images without Ms. White’s consent, and denies that Ms. White counted on the confidentiality of the images,” the reality star’s lawyers wrote in the documents. “He also disputes that his conduct caused Ms. White mental pain and suffering, humiliation or emotional stress, and argues that Ms. White is not entitled to monetary damages.”

China, whose real name is Angela White, also filed a defamation lawsuit against the mother of her ex, Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in connection with the cancellation of the show “Rob and China”. She claimed that the family used their connections in E! to finish the show, the first season of which aired in 2016.

However, last month a judge decided to close the case, and China was not awarded compensation for damages. After the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenners shared their gratitude for the results.

“On behalf of Chris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, we want to express our appreciation to the jury,” family attorneys Michael Rhodes and Michelle Doolin said in a statement to Us in May. “We are also grateful to Judge Gregory Alarcon for the firm hand that ensured a fair trial. The jury sent a clear message to Ms. White and her lawyer: I hope they are listening to me. Justice has been done.”

China, for her part, said she plans to appeal the verdict. “Angela White deserved a fair trial in court, and she didn’t get a fair trial,” Ciani told us last month, adding that her client at the time had filed a court order to remove Judge Alarcon from the revenge porn case. .